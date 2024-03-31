JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on April 4th

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1844 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JSCP opened at $46.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $46.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 47,795 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,654,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $886,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

