JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Mar 31st, 2024

JSB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFWVGet Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00. 705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,866% from the average session volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

JSB Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.49.

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter.

JSB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from JSB Financial’s previous dividend of $1.15.

JSB Financial Company Profile

JSB Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

