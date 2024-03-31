JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Stock Price Down 1.3%

JSB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00. 705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,866% from the average session volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

JSB Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.49.

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter.

JSB Financial Increases Dividend

JSB Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from JSB Financial’s previous dividend of $1.15.

JSB Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

