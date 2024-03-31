Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,712 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $3,756,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Juniper Networks

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $166,457.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,348,377.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,949. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.