Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (KCDMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on April 11th

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1229 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KCDMY opened at $12.15 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $12.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $762.78 million for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 166.04% and a net margin of 13.16%.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

