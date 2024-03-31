Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $20.18.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $9.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 56.90%.
