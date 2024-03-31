Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $10,378,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,300 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 59.0% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,368,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 914.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,014,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 914,789 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 3.0 %

FSM opened at $3.73 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.