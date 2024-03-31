Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $161,000 in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 4.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 256,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $986.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 44.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 87.39%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

