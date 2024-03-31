Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Comstock as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comstock by 41.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,193,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 929,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comstock by 27.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comstock by 48.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 141,832 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Comstock by 38.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock Stock Up 2.5 %

LODE opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Comstock Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comstock ( NYSE:LODE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Comstock

About Comstock

(Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.