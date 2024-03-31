Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 87.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MUA opened at $11.08 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniAssets Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

