Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on NAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $818.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of -0.10. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

