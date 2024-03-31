Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.33

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.33 and traded as high as C$8.33. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$8.31, with a volume of 5,435,550 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on K

Kinross Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.433038 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. In related news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,621 shares of company stock worth $893,873. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.