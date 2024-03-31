Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.43

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.48. Kirkland’s shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 126,702 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KIRK shares. StockNews.com raised Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland’s

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.