Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2932 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Konecranes’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Konecranes Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KNCRY opened at $10.73 on Friday. Konecranes has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services.

