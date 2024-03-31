Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2932 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Konecranes’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Konecranes Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KNCRY opened at $10.73 on Friday. Konecranes has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.
Konecranes Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Konecranes
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.