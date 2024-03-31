Kure Advisory LLC Sells 193 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kure Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $180.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at $339,670,375.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

