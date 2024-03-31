L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $7.41 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 0.9% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after buying an additional 1,625,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,718,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,591,000 after buying an additional 1,486,180 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,502. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.70. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

