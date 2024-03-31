L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 22 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $1,017.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $959.64 and a 200-day moving average of $836.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

