Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $121.99.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 107.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

