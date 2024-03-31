Laser Photonics (LASE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 1st. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laser Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LASE opened at $1.68 on Friday. Laser Photonics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $13.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laser Photonics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laser Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Laser Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Laser Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Laser Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Laser Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Laser Photonics

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100CTH, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200CTH, a manual handheld laser surface cleaning model; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300CTH, a water-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH, a laser cleaning tool; CleanTech Handheld 2000-CTH Jobsite for industrial cleaning, rust and paint removal, and surface preparation; CleanTech Handheld NCX, a portable laser surface cleaning and conditioning system; CleanTech Robot, a robotic laser cleaning system, CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; and CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool.

