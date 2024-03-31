Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.21

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.21 and traded as high as C$28.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$28.02, with a volume of 191,517 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LB has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.70.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$258.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.80 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8429752 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

