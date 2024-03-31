Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($1.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kyverna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.25) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Kyverna Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

KYTX stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $35.06.

In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

