Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Down 37.9% in March

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the February 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Leonardo Stock Performance
Shares of FINMY opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Leonardo has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $12.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71.
Leonardo Company Profile
