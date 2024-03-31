Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Down 37.9% in March

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the February 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Leonardo Stock Performance

Shares of FINMY opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Leonardo has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $12.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

