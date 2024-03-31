Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Trading 0.4% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.30. 8,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 11,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
