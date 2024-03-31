Liberty Energy Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

LBRT opened at $20.72 on Friday. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $268,491.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,459 shares of company stock worth $1,206,891 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

