Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $102.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $161,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,537 shares of company stock worth $760,427. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Light & Wonder

About Light & Wonder

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.