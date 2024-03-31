Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $242.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Littelfuse has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $309.94.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.15%.

In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,923.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.