Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $127.74

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$127.74 and traded as high as C$152.32. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$150.10, with a volume of 372,704 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on L shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$153.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$142.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$127.96.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.08. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of C$14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.4801325 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total transaction of C$662,832.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Wayne Wiebe sold 16,583 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$2,487,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$662,832.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,495 shares of company stock worth $10,547,163. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

