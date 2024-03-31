LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $252.08

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.08 ($3.19) and traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.36). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 266 ($3.36), with a volume of 3,007 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 262.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.04. The company has a market cap of £276.59 million, a PE ratio of -409.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64.

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

