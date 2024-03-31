Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $51.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.86.

LITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lumentum by 192.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.10. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

