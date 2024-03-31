Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDGL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $377.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $267.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.01. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $322.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

