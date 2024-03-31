Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 88.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.76.

NYSE INFY opened at $17.93 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

