Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,106 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 44.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 29,258 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 11.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,243,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,561,000 after buying an additional 128,940 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,067,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $69.50.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.