Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKG opened at $189.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $190.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.03.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

