Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $125.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

