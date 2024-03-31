Marks Wealth LLC Makes New $33.30 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 174,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,299,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 17.9% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marks Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $205.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $206.05.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.