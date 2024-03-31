Marks Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Prosperity Bancshares accounts for about 0.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.45%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

