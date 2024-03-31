Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) Lifted to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Marpai Stock Up 17.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAI opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Marpai has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 5.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Marpai had a negative return on equity of 789.96% and a negative net margin of 77.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Damien Lamendola purchased 910,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,501,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,861,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,154.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,022,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,632. Company insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Marpai at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

