Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $259.16

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.16 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 274.80 ($3.47). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 274.80 ($3.47), with a volume of 408,264 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marshalls to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.04) to GBX 420 ($5.31) in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. Marshalls’s payout ratio is presently 11,428.57%.
In related news, insider Simon Bourne sold 25,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.35), for a total transaction of £67,519.35 ($85,327.12). 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.
