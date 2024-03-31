MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

MediWound Trading Down 5.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. MediWound has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

