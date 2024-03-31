Mendota Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

