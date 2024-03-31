Mendota Financial Group LLC Buys 2,171 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

