Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $164,000 Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diodes by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Diodes by 111.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIOD. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,192,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

