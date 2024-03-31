Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $777.96 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $334.58 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $737.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $639.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

