Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 892,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,448 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
