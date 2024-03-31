Mendota Financial Group LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 593.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.45.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $327.92 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.97.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

