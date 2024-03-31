Mendota Financial Group LLC Sells 11,235 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Mendota Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the quarter. APi Group accounts for 2.8% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of APi Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in APi Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in APi Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on APG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

APG stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

