Mendota Financial Group LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mendota Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.3 %

LBRDK stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.82 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,013.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile



Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

