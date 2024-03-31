Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys 869 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.3% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.63. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy



NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.



