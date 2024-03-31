Meridian Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $152.73.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

