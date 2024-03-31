Meridian Financial Partners LLC Sells 648 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.2% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.96.

NYSE NOW opened at $762.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $770.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.81. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.68 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

