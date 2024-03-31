MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Update

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 531,223 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 90.7% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 709,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 457,678 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $791,000. 32.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CMU opened at $3.33 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

